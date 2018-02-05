

CTV London





High winds made fighting a blaze at a public works garage in Chatham difficult Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to the building on Reeders Line around 6:45 p.m. and arrived to find the building fully involved.

Crews from Ridgetonw, Orford, Thamesville and Blenheim were all called in to assist. Several municipal officials were also reported on scene.

Reports say that employees initially tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher but were not successful.

Fire officials said that high winds overnight made fighting the flames more difficult.

One of the main concerns for firefighters was protecting fuel tanks near the building.

There has been no report of any injuries at this time and a cause and damage estimate has not been released.