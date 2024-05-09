LONDON
    • Chargs laid, one person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll

    One person has been taken into custody and charged following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night.

    Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."

    Officers descended on the Jet Set Motel on Plank Line around 5 p.m.

    A 37 year old from St. Thomas has now been charged.

    • Flight from Peace Officer
    • Dangerous Operation
    • Fail to Stop for Police
    • Driving While Under Suspension
    • Possession of Stolen Property Obtained by Crime
    • Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
    • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (five counts)
    • Fail to Comply with Probation Order
    • Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

    Plank Line was closed between Curry Road and the roundabout south of Highway 401 — the eastbound entrance to Hhighway 401 was also closed.

    All roads have since reopened.

    — With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell

