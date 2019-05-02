

London police are crediting public help for the arrest of a man in connection with a convenience store robbery in late March.

A 29-year-old London man was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of robbery.

The charge stems from a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Gainsborough and Wonderland roads in the early morning hours of March 23.

During the robbery, a man entered the store and assaulted a staff member before fleeing with product.

Police are thanking the public for their help with the investigation.