Featured
Suspect sought in weekend convenience store robbery
This composite image shows a suspect sought in a convenience store robbery in London, Ont. on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Source: London Police Service)
CTV London
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 4:43PM EDT
London police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a variety store in the city's northwest on Saturday.
Investigators say a convenience store in the Gainsborough and Wonderland roads area was robbed around 3:30 a.m.
The male suspect allegedly assaulted a staff member before fleeing with items from the store.
He is described as a white male in his 30s, medium height, with a medium build, dark beard and tattoo on the right side of his neck.
At the time of the incident he was wearing a black New York Yankees hat and a black zip-up sweater.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.