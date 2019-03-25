

CTV London





London police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a variety store in the city's northwest on Saturday.

Investigators say a convenience store in the Gainsborough and Wonderland roads area was robbed around 3:30 a.m.

The male suspect allegedly assaulted a staff member before fleeing with items from the store.

He is described as a white male in his 30s, medium height, with a medium build, dark beard and tattoo on the right side of his neck.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black New York Yankees hat and a black zip-up sweater.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.