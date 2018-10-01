Featured
Charges laid after stolen vehicle rams into police cruiser
London police stolen vehicle investigation on Noel Avenue in London Ont. on Oct. 1, 2018. (Morgan Baker/CTV)
CTV London
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 4:23PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 2, 2018 3:28PM EDT
A London police officer had to discharge his gun in the middle of a stolen vehicle investigation Monday afternoon.
Officers attended 35 Noel Ave. around 1:45 p.m. for the investigation.
As officers tried to arrest the suspect, police say he drove the stolen vehicle into a police cruiser and two civilian cars.
One of the officers, fearing for his safety, fired his gun. No one was hurt.
Damage is pegged at $23,500.
A 29-year-old man of no-fixed-address is charged with the following:
• Mischief over $5000 x 2;
• Mischief under $5000 x 3;
• Fail to stop at scene of accident;
• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;
• Possession of property obtained by crime x 7;
• Theft of motor vehicle x 2; and
• Theft under $5000.
The investigation is ongoing.