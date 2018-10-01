

CTV London





A London police officer had to discharge his gun in the middle of a stolen vehicle investigation Monday afternoon.

Officers attended 35 Noel Ave. around 1:45 p.m. for the investigation.

As officers tried to arrest the suspect, police say he drove the stolen vehicle into a police cruiser and two civilian cars.

One of the officers, fearing for his safety, fired his gun. No one was hurt.

Damage is pegged at $23,500.

A 29-year-old man of no-fixed-address is charged with the following:

• Mischief over $5000 x 2;

• Mischief under $5000 x 3;

• Fail to stop at scene of accident;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

• Possession of property obtained by crime x 7;

• Theft of motor vehicle x 2; and

• Theft under $5000.

The investigation is ongoing.