MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Three people are facing charges in an incident earlier this month that led to a police pursuit and crash in London's south end.

The investigation began Oct. 8 when police began searching for a pickup believed to be involved in a robbery in Strathroy and a possible armed robbery in the 1100 block of Jalna Boulevard.

Video later surfaced of what appeared to be construction workers confronting people who were allegedly breaking into vehicles along Jalna before police arrived.

The pickup eventually fled and crashed in the area of White Oaks Road and Westminster Drive.

Three people were injured following the collision and Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the matter.

Nonetheless, London's Street Crime Unit has laid charges against the three involved in the incident.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with:

armed robbery

mischief under $5,000

possession of a weapon;

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

operation while prohibited

dangerous operation

criminal negligence causing bodily harm

failing to stop for police

failing to stop after accident

A 23-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5.000.

And an 18-year-old woman has been charged with armed robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All three are scheduled to appear in court in December.