Charge laid against transport driver after three Londoners killed in crash
Police are at the scene of a triple fatal crash north of Listowel. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV London
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 2:11PM EDT
OPP say following a lengthy investigation they have charged a man in connection with a crash that killed three Londoners near Listowel.
An SUV and tractor trailer collided at the intersection of Perth Line 88/Fordwich Line and Perth Road 178, north of Listowel on June 21.
Police say 60-year-old Walter Yetman, 58-year-old Donna Yetman and 28-year-old Stephanie Roloson were pronounced dead at the scene.
A two-year-old boy had non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the tractor trailer failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection.
Gurvinder Singh, 38, of Brampton has been charged with three counts of causing death by criminal negligence.