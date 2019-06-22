

Listowel, CTV London





Huron County Ontario Provincial Police have identified the three victims of Friday evening's fatal collision northwest of Listowel.

The three were killed and a child was taken to hospital after a crash that involved a tractor trailer and a sport utility vehicle.

The three victims inside the SUV have been identified as Walter Yetman, 60, Donna Yetman, 58, and Stephanie Roloson, 28. All were residents of London.

Police say a two-year-old boy was transported to London Children’s Hospital by air ambulance and is currently listed as having non-life threatening injures.

The driver of the truck wasn't injured.

The OPP says a preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was heading north on Fordwich line when it collided with the truck heading east on Perth Road 178.

Huron OPP continue to ask for anyone with information to contact them.