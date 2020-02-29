LONDON, ONT. -- An Ilderton man is facing numerous charges after Canada Border Services Agency officers discovered two firearm suppressors, otherwise known as silencers.

Earlier in February, the officers intercepted a package in the Greater Toronto Area containing the prohibited items.

Police executed a search warrant at an Ilderton home and found property obtained by crime, six long guns, four handguns, three noise suppressors, a full auto selector switch and assorted ammunition.

A 33-year-old Ilderton man was charged with several weapons and smuggling offences.

He will appear in a London court on April 20.