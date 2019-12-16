LONDON, ONT. -- No one was injured when a car drove into a pet food store in south London on Monday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. emergency crews were called to the shopping plaza at 631 Commissioners Road East because a car drove into the front of a PetValu store.

The black sedan sustained significant front end damage, but the store only suffered broken window panes.

According to firefighters, no one was injured.

The store will remain open during the busy shopping season.

Police are investigating what caused the incident.