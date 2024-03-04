LONDON
London

    • Car slams into side of home in east London

    A car crashed into a home in the area of Admiral Drive and Kipling Street on March 3, 2024. (Source: London fire/X) A car crashed into a home in the area of Admiral Drive and Kipling Street on March 3, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)
    Two people were assessed by EMS after a vehicle crashed into a home in London.

    Police were called to the 200 block of Admiral Drive near Kipling Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

    A car crashed into a home in the area of Admiral Drive and Kipling Street on March 3, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)

