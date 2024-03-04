Car slams into side of home in east London
Two people were assessed by EMS after a vehicle crashed into a home in London.
Police were called to the 200 block of Admiral Drive near Kipling Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.
A car crashed into a home in the area of Admiral Drive and Kipling Street on March 3, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)
