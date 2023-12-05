Car ends up on its side following Owen Sound crash

A 22-year-old unlicensed driver from Owen Sound is facing charges following a crash.

Just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Owen Sound police, fire and Grey County paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue east near Highway 6.

A vehicle reported as stolen earlier in the day as found on its side, blocking the one-way street with police saying several empty and full beer cans were found in the vehicle and on the roadway.

According to police, the driver climbed out of the vehicle and left the area on foot while three passengers remained on scene, one of which was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was identified, found nearby and arrested. Police said a breath sample showed blood alcohol levels over the legal limit to drive.