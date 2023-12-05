Car ends up on its side following Owen Sound crash
A 22-year-old unlicensed driver from Owen Sound is facing charges following a crash.
Just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Owen Sound police, fire and Grey County paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue east near Highway 6.
A vehicle reported as stolen earlier in the day as found on its side, blocking the one-way street with police saying several empty and full beer cans were found in the vehicle and on the roadway.
According to police, the driver climbed out of the vehicle and left the area on foot while three passengers remained on scene, one of which was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver was identified, found nearby and arrested. Police said a breath sample showed blood alcohol levels over the legal limit to drive.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We want to be leaders': LHSC to offer staff unlimited mental health benefits
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
Netanyahu says Israel will retain open-ended control of security in Gaza long after war with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military will have to retain open-ended security control over the Gaza Strip long after its war against Hamas ends.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
Here is Canada's December forecast for 2023
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Liberal ministers defend Speaker Fergus amid opposition resignation calls over video
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers are coming to the defence of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus amid calls from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois for him to resign from his impartial role over a video he made in his traditional Speaker's garb was broadcast at a partisan event over the weekend.
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
Kitchener
-
Mobile homes could provide affordable housing option, but industry says it needs help
Demand for mobile and modular homes has increased as buyers look for more affordable housing. One big problem -- there's not enough park space available.
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Driver knocks down Kitchener traffic light, leaves scene: Police
Waterloo regional police are looking for the driver of a transport truck who allegedly knocked down a Kitchener traffic light then drove away.
Windsor
-
Graphic warning: Chatham man sentenced to life in prison for 'horrific' murder
A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for the “horrific” murder of his girlfriend.
-
Three men arrested on child pornography charges
Three Windsor men have been arrested on child exploitation-related charges in connection to a joint force operation across three provinces, police say.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate serious crash
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a serious collision in Tilbury.
Barrie
-
Armed suspects fire weapon, rob Collingwood jewelry store spurring significant police pursuit
Three people face charges in connection with an armed robbery in downtown Collingwood.
-
Unbuckled beginner driver stopped in R.I.D.E. check with open alcohol in car
A novice driver from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after going through a R.I.D.E. spot check in Oro-Medonte.
-
Canadian rock legend added to Casino Rama's winter lineup
Canadian rock legend Kim Mitchell has been added to Casino Rama's winter lineup.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
-
Temporary funding from Vale means Sudbury supervised consumption site to remain open
While provincial funding applications have been paused, the supervised consumption site in Greater Sudbury will remain open thanks to some emergency funds.
Ottawa
-
Mounties announce cocaine smuggling bust in Ottawa
The RCMP says four people from Ottawa have been arrested and charged in connection with a major cocaine bust in the capital.
-
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
-
Gatineau driver clocked at 226 km/h one of 2 charged with stunt driving this weekend
Quebec provincial police have charged two young adults on the evening of Dec. 2 after they were caught stunt driving on Highway 50 in Gatineau, including one who was charged going 126 km/h over the speed limit and fleeing from police.
Toronto
-
55-year-old woman dead after triple shooting in Caledon last month
A second person has died following a triple shooting at a home in Caledon last month.
-
29-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting man outside Scarborough Town Centre
Twenty-nine-year-old Toronto resident Shaquille Small has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years for fatally shooting a man he did not know outside the Scarborough Town Centre more than three years ago.
-
Will Shohei Ohtani sign with the Toronto Blue Jays? Here's everything we know about his free agency
The Toronto Blue Jays could be in a three-way race to score one of the biggest free agents in baseball history, but how likely is it that they will actually sign Shohei Ohtani?
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Montreal police ready to ticket 'mobile igloos'
Motorists in Montreal are being reminded to take the five minutes to clean snow off their vehicles or face potential fines. The Montreal police department (SPVM) said on Tuesday that officers have already handed out multiple infractions for 'mobile igloos' since the first major snowfall.
Atlantic
-
RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
-
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
-
St. Stephen declares local state of emergency over homelessness
The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP bust large illicit cannabis ring; six people facing charges
Six people have been arrested in connection to an RCMP investigation that started in 2021 focused on the trafficking of illegal cannabis.
-
Manitoba's deficit grows to $1.6 billion
Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.
-
Suspect in Winnipeg quadruple homicide served in Canadian Armed Forces for over a decade
The Winnipeg man charged in connection with a mass shooting that killed four people served in the Canadian Armed Forces, CTV News has confirmed.
Calgary
-
Toy gun prompts lockdown at S.E. Calgary high school
A southeast Calgary high school was placed into lockdown on Tuesday after a report of a student with a weapon – which turned out to be a toy gun.
-
Construction delayed on Alberta's new wildlife overpass outside of Banff
The construction of a wildlife overpass along the Trans-Canada Highway has been delayed.
-
Calgary police officer's badge stolen during vehicle break-in
Calgary police say an officer's badge was stolen over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Cyclist injured in crash with school bus in northwest Edmonton
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a school bus Tuesday morning.
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
-
P!nk coming to Edmonton during 2024 stadium tour
Three-time Grammy winner P!nk is bringing her musical acrobatics to Edmonton next summer as part of a worldwide stadium tour.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
YVR to unveil plan to prevent holiday travel chaos
Vancouver International Airport has invested $40 million into a plan it says will prevent another winter holiday nightmare for travellers.
-
Elf-themed Compass cards to go on sale Wednesday, TransLink says
TransLink's latest limited-edition Compass product is a tribute to an "iconic" holiday movie that is celebrating its 20th anniversary.