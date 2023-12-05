LONDON
London

    • Car ends up on its side following Owen Sound crash

    A 22-year-old unlicensed driver has been charged after a crash in Owen Sound on Dec. 4, 2023. (Source: Owen Sound Police Service) A 22-year-old unlicensed driver has been charged after a crash in Owen Sound on Dec. 4, 2023. (Source: Owen Sound Police Service)

    A 22-year-old unlicensed driver from Owen Sound is facing charges following a crash.

    Just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Owen Sound police, fire and Grey County paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue east near Highway 6.

    A vehicle reported as stolen earlier in the day as found on its side, blocking the one-way street with police saying several empty and full beer cans were found in the vehicle and on the roadway.

    According to police, the driver climbed out of the vehicle and left the area on foot while three passengers remained on scene, one of which was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

    The driver was identified, found nearby and arrested. Police said a breath sample showed blood alcohol levels over the legal limit to drive.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's December forecast for 2023

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News