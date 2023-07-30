Canada warming twice as fast as rest of planet, Western University environment expert says

Following last week’s heat warnings — where temperatures reached nearly 40 degrees with the humidity and numerous storm watches and warnings were issued — temperatures have finally cooled down across southwestern Ontario.

As scientists have predicted, July is currently on track to be the hottest month on record.

If it seems like severe weather warnings are becoming more frequent, it’s because they are, according to an environment expert at London, Ont.’s Western University — and the culprit is climate change.

“The planet warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius globally on average, and that includes the oceans. When you look at the data for Canada, Canada is warming twice as fast as the globe, including London, Ontario,” explained Gordon McBean, a professor of geography and environment.

McBean added that Canadians need to be more vigilant by weather proofing their homes and by paying attention to Environment Canada’s weather alerts.

“When we talk about 1.5 degrees, that’s 3 degrees in Canada, and we’re projecting now that it looks like it could go to 2.5 degrees globally, which could be 5 degrees in Canada by the end of this century,” he said.