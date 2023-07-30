Canada warming twice as fast as rest of planet, Western University environment expert says

A group of people on paddle boards in Lake Ontario in Toronto on Thursday July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston A group of people on paddle boards in Lake Ontario in Toronto on Thursday July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver