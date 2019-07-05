

London Abused Women's Centre, CTV London





According to a release from the London Abused Women’s Centre, their digital campaign to reduce sex trafficking has reached 10, 500, 000 people since January.

An award winning digital advertising campaign that targeted sex purchasers and sex trafficked women and girls reached overwhelming success.

In its 16 week run the campaign garnered 10,500,000 impressions, 65,000 ad clicks and 187 direct phone calls from advertising.

The campaign, which ran from January 18 to May 18, 2019 used Google, Facebook, Instagram and programmatic advertising.

“Women and girls are being lured by pimps into the violent and dangerous sex trade from high schools, universities, colleges, bars and their workplaces,” said Megan Walker, Executive Director of the London Abused Women’s Centre.

“Two-thirds of all trafficking in Canada originates in Ontario. Women and girls need to know they are not alone and there are woman-centred services available to help them exit. And men who choose to purchase sexual services need to understand that it is their demand for prostitution that fuels sex trafficking.”

“In recent history, global tech companies have received their share of criticism for their role in maintaining a healthy society,” said tbk’s President, Andrew Schiestel. “To see major networks like Facebook, Google and more be used to directly help at-risk women is a very meaningful use of digital advertising as a tool.”

The Choices Program, run through The London Abused Women’s Centre and its partners has provided immediate access to help more than 2,434 trafficked women and girls since 2015, according to the release.