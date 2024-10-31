Fatal overdose prompts 24th opioid alert of the year by GBHU
An opioid alert has been issued by Grey Bruce Public Health (GBHU) after they received a notification of a suspected fatal opioid-related poisoning.
This is the 24th alert issued by GBHU this year.
According to GBHU, the suspected overdose occurred in Owen Sound on Monday, Oct. 28, and was likely caused by fentanyl.
“On behalf of Grey Bruce Public Health, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the person who lost their life in this latest drug poisoning,” said Monica Blair, manager of GBPH’s Harm Reduction Program.
In addition to the fatal overdose, a non-fatal suspected opioid-related poisoning was reported on Oct. 27.
“Grey Bruce Public Health urges everyone who uses unregulated drugs to exercise extreme caution and always practice harm reduction strategies,” Blair added.
