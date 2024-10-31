He ain’t afraid of no ghosts! Meet Sarnia’s newest Ghostbuster

Ghosts in Sarnia this Halloween are best to be aware the Ghostbusters are on patrol.

The famed vehicle from the movie franchise has been lovingly recreated by a father as a Halloween costume for his son.

The car is controlled by 7-year-old Easton Oetting’s wheelchair.

The ride comes with the same flashing blue lights and horn used in the original movie.

Made of wood and fiberglass insulation, the car is the brainchild of his mother, Stephanie, and the handywork of his dad, DJ.

“With him not being able to walk, we just wanted him to enjoy Halloween like everybody else and have a good Halloween costume," explained DJ.

Easton has a rare genetic disorder that affects his development, including his speech and mobility.

His parents began making increasingly elaborate Halloween costumes for Easton once he turned two.

Father DJ, son Easton, and mother Stephanie dressed up as the Ghostbusters and their iconic van for Halloween on Oct. 31, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Until now, the most notable has been a Zamboni, also built around Easton’s chair.

It caught the attention of the Edmonton Oilers and eventually led to a brief meeting between Easton and Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid.

His Dad hopes surviving Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Canadian Dan Ackroyd will take notice this time.

“That would be pretty cool. Yeah, to meet the original Ghostbusters and even have them see Easton’s car for themselves.”

But even if that doesn’t happen, DJ said the car has already served its purpose by putting a smile on Easton’s face.

“He's been all smiles all the time, every time he's in the car, it's hard to get him out of the car once he's in there,” he said.

“It absolutely brings me so much joy," said Stephanie. "And just the joy it brings him too. And everybody, every year, they look forward to this. It's like our tradition has become their tradition."

So, beware creatures of all kinds in Sarnia, there’s a new “Ghostbuster" in town.