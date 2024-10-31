He ain’t afraid of no ghosts! Meet Sarnia’s newest Ghostbuster
Ghosts in Sarnia this Halloween are best to be aware the Ghostbusters are on patrol.
The famed vehicle from the movie franchise has been lovingly recreated by a father as a Halloween costume for his son.
The car is controlled by 7-year-old Easton Oetting’s wheelchair.
The ride comes with the same flashing blue lights and horn used in the original movie.
Made of wood and fiberglass insulation, the car is the brainchild of his mother, Stephanie, and the handywork of his dad, DJ.
“With him not being able to walk, we just wanted him to enjoy Halloween like everybody else and have a good Halloween costume," explained DJ.
Easton has a rare genetic disorder that affects his development, including his speech and mobility.
His parents began making increasingly elaborate Halloween costumes for Easton once he turned two.
Father DJ, son Easton, and mother Stephanie dressed up as the Ghostbusters and their iconic van for Halloween on Oct. 31, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Until now, the most notable has been a Zamboni, also built around Easton’s chair.
It caught the attention of the Edmonton Oilers and eventually led to a brief meeting between Easton and Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid.
His Dad hopes surviving Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Canadian Dan Ackroyd will take notice this time.
“That would be pretty cool. Yeah, to meet the original Ghostbusters and even have them see Easton’s car for themselves.”
But even if that doesn’t happen, DJ said the car has already served its purpose by putting a smile on Easton’s face.
“He's been all smiles all the time, every time he's in the car, it's hard to get him out of the car once he's in there,” he said.
“It absolutely brings me so much joy," said Stephanie. "And just the joy it brings him too. And everybody, every year, they look forward to this. It's like our tradition has become their tradition."
So, beware creatures of all kinds in Sarnia, there’s a new “Ghostbuster" in town.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounties in B.C. seize 'largest, most sophisticated drug super lab in Canada'
Mounties in British Columbia are set to announce details of the seizure of what investigators are calling the largest and most sophisticated drug 'super lab' in Canada.
Quebec freezes two major immigration streams, citing pressure on services
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
Charges laid after six-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus north of Toronto: police
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
Ford vehicles are recalled in Canada. Here's why and what's affected
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Over 400 alleged victims of ex-Harrods boss Al Fayed come forward
More than 400 alleged victims have so far contacted the legal team working on a case against the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape, lawyer Dean Armstrong said on Thursday.
Toronto mom charged with murder after baby dies in house fire: police
A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her baby died in a house fire in Toronto last week, police say.
Whistle Stop Cafe owner launches class-action lawsuit against Alberta government over COVID-19 restrictions
The owners of the Whistle Stop Cafe is suing the Alberta government for imposing mandates on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With condos not selling, Canada faces worsening home ownership crisis
Canada's home ownership crisis is likely to worsen over the next few years as proposed project sales languish at historically low levels, stalling the funding needed for construction, half a dozen economists and realtors told Reuters.
Spain searches for bodies after flood of the century claims at least 158 lives
Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings Thursday as people tried to salvage what they could from their ruined homes following monstrous flash floods in Spain that claimed at least 158 lives, with 155 deaths confirmed in the eastern Valencia region alone.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.