Investigators are concerned there could be victims across the country following the arrests of two Brampton men charged with human trafficking.

The men are facing numerous charges in connection with allegations involving a girl under the age of 18 dating back to 2015.

Police say they believe the suspects may have been involved in trafficking in other cities along Highway 401 from 2015 to 2019.

Among the cities where they may have operated are; Windsor, Sarnia, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Peterborough, the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal.

Det.-Sgt. Dave Poustie, head of the London police's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section, said in a statement that any potential victims are urged to contact local police.

He added, “We are very concerned that there may be more girls and women who have been taken from city to city and trafficked."

Jevone Brown, 26, and Javon Reid, 24, are both being held in custody.

Brown may also have been known by the nicknames Vonnie, Q-Tip or Sachi, while Reid may have also been known by the name Lights.

Both are facing charges including; trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years, sexual interference with person under 16 years of age, sexual assault as party to offence with other person, obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years, financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18 and advertising another person’s sexual services.

Brown is also charged with three counts of import/sell/distribute child pornography and two counts of print/publish/possess to publish child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.