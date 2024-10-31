Photo released of suspect wanted in London hate-motivated crime
London police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in relation to a hate-motivated crime in the city.
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached.
According to officers, the suspect allegedly made derogatory comments towards the victim, before reportedly assaulting him.
The victim reported minor injuries but did not need medical help.
The suspect is described as a white man, around 40 years old. He was wearing a black toque, black jacket, dark jeans and light-coloured sneakers at the time of the incident. He was riding a blue street bike-style e-bike.
Anyone with information in relation to the investigation of the identity of the suspect is asked to call the London Police Service.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims posted to social media on Tuesday saying, “A London Muslim family was targeted & a member assaulted while at the park - a place that should be safe and joyful,”
Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim and his family.
