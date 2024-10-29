LPS seek suspect in hate-motivated assault investigation
The London Police Service is looking for a suspect in connection to a hate-motivated assault investigation.
Around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached.
According to officers, the suspect allegedly made derogatory comments towards the victim, before reportedly assaulting him.
The LPS said the man was in the area for around 20 minutes, before leaving on an e-bike.
The victim reported minor injuries, but did not need medical help.
The suspect is described as a while man, around 40 years old. He was wearing a black toque, black jacket, dark jeans and light-coloured sneakers at the time of the incident. He was riding a blue street bike-style e-bike.
Anyone with information, or who may know the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact the LPS at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Tips can also be submitted online anonymously here.
