

London, Brent Lale





At the first annual all-girls soccer tournament in London, the objective was as much about achieving goals, as it is scoring them.

“It shows that shows that women can be empowered,” says Whitecaps London player Erin Maciejowski.

At North London Athletic Fields this weekend, the 13 and 14 year olds were competing for the title, but also raising funds for the Shining the Light on Women's Abuse campaign.

“It's really exciting,” says Whitecaps captain Ciara Adolphe. “With us being 13-14 we don't get a chance to make a difference, so I feel this tournament is a good experience.”

Games kicked off early Saturday morning after the national anthem by London Police Const. Sandasha Bough, and opening remarks by the London Abused Women’s Centre.

Organizers were thrilled the weather cooperated for the an all-girls event which included all-female referees.

“Our goal is to not only empower young women, but shed some light on London Abused Women’s Centre,” says Whitecaps London president Abbi Lezizidis. “We want to keep them in the game, and start the awareness of this young.”

And while there is a fundraising component (included in registration costs), choosing LAWC as the beneficiary is primarily about awareness.

“Everyone going home with a banner which says ‘Shine the Light,” adds Lezizidis.

“There are 14 teams, and each team has 20 total teams. They have friends and when they talk about it, it will spread awareness and that’s what we need to do.”

The finals for each division are Sunday evening.