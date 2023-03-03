Buses cancelled, winter storm warning in effect

In anticipation of the winter weather on the way, hundreds of bus routes in the London region have been cancelled for the day.

In the Lambton Kent District School Board, buses in zones 1-4 are cancelled Friday due to the inclement weather forecast. School buses in all other zones are running as normal.

In Huron-Perth, some routes in Clinton, Zurich and Listowell are cancelled all day.

A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia, Lambton and Oxford. Elgin County is under an advisory for travel.

The storm is expected to move through Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday morning with rapidly accumulating snow — upwards of 20 cm is possible.

Here’s a look at the forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Snow at times heavy mixed with rain beginning this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Friday Night: Snow at times heavy and blowing snow. Amount 10 to 20 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1.

Saturday: Snow ending in the morning then clearing. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.