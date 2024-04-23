Bus rapid transit celebrates project milestone

London’s bus rapid transit project (BRT) is celebrating a milestone this week, with the arrival and installation of the first transit shelter in the city’s downtown core.

According to the City of London, beginning on Tuesday and weather permitting, the installation of the first BRT shelter will begin at the new northbound Ontario Street station at King Street, located at the Western Fair Market.

“This is an exciting milestone towards our vision to have a more connected city,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “Having transportation choices means everyone in our community can move through the city safely and efficiently – no matter how you choose to travel.”

As a result, a large crane will be utilized to install the new structure, and will require lane restrictions on Ontario Street at King Street until Friday.

In addition, sidewalk restrictions and bike lane closures will also be in effect.

The city said the goal is to install approximately 10 new BRT shelters in 2024, including four stations downtown and along the East London Link corridor.

The shelter structures will take most of the week to set up, which will then be followed by the installation of electrical, lighting and other amenities over the following weeks.

The new shelters will feature an obelisk to help identify the location of station, and will also include a passenger seating area, route information, security cameras, enhanced lighting and tempered glass.

“We are very excited to see this new shelter in place, which will serve as a future stop in Old East Village connecting Londoners to various local destinations,” said Director of Construction and Infrastructure Services Jennie Dann. “For the project team, this means an opportunity to fine-tune any final details before installing additional shelters in the core.”