

CTV London





Mother Nature has hit the village of Port Bruce quite hard this week.

On Friday, the Imperial Road bridge collapsed.

The exact cause isn't known at this time, but Port Bruce was hammered by this week’s flooding.

A witness tells CTV News that one person had to be rescued from a dump truck on the bridge. No one was hurt.

Flood waters shut down several streets on Tuesday.

CTV's Marek Sutherland will have more information tonight at 6 and 11.