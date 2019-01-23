

Brent Lale, CTV London





A project 20 years in the making is getting its final push from the community. Medway High School is about to get a new all-weather outdoor track facility and they have the fundraising efforts of the Ilderton and District Lions to thank.

“The total raised is nearly $1million now,” says Bob Mooder of the Lions. “I’m honestly surprised we did it. It started with two big donations from the Crich family and the Davis family and ballooned from there.”

Often forced to compete in nearly unplayable conditions, the Cowboys athletes will now have the benefit of what will be a community hub for sport and fitness.

“We’re getting new triple and long-jump pits, a six-lane oval and eight-lane straight track,” says Medway Coach Greg Henderson. “The infield was taken on by the school board, and they are redoing our natural turf infield.”

It is being called the largest community project the Thames Valley District School Board has ever tackled.

With work already 60 per cent complete, there is hope it will be finished by the fall.

The Ilderton and District Lions will be hosting a celebration of the project Thursday, Jan. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m.at the Ilderton Community Centre.