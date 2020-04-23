LONDON, ONT. -- Officials at the Caressant Care at Bonnie Place Nursing Home have confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The home is located at 15 Bonnie Pl., just south of Elgin Centre in the east end of St. Thomas.

Caressant Care Marketing and Communications Manager Stuart Oakley says the staff member tested positive on April 20 and is now self-isolating at home.

The positive test has prompted Southwestern Public Health to declare an outbreak at the Bonnie Place location, but officials say there have been no other confirmed cases and no other staff or residents have shown symptoms.

Oakley says the staff member also worked at the Caressant Care on Mary Bucke Nursing Home in St. Thomas.

He says the last shift worked at Mary Bucke was on April 13.

The public health agency hasn’t declared an outbreak at Mary Bucke because of the length of time between that shift and the positive test result.