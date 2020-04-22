MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says there have been nine new COVID-19 cases in the region in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 343 on Wednesday.

There was one additional death, bringing the total count to 23 - nine of which have been in long-term care homes - while 155 people in total have recovered from the illness - six more in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in area long-term care and retirement homes has risen by three, and is now at 90.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says while we are at or potentially past the peak, a "long, slow burn" at a high case rate is likely.

“These numbers are continuing a downward trend we’ve seen for several days now...Physical distancing and closure of non-essential businesses is still essential to getting those numbers down.”

Sarnia-Lambton has 150 cases as of Wednesday, an increase of two in the last 24 hours, including 14 deaths (none in the last 24 hours), and eight more recovered cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 62.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting a total of 51 confirmed cases on Wednesday, four more than on Tuesday for Oxford and Elgin counties.

There was an additional death in the region, bringing the total to four, and one additional resolved case, for a total of 16.

In Huron-Perth, there has been a surge in recovered cases in the last 24 hours, with 10 more recoveries, bringing the total Wednesday to 21.

One new COVID-19 cases was reported, for a total of 39, while there were no new deaths to add to the four already reported.

In Grey-Bruce, one new case was reported Tuesday, putting the total at 64, 22 of whom have recovered. To date there have been no deaths in Grey and Bruce counties.

Across Ontario, there were 510 new cases and 37 new deaths,