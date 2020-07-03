LONDON, ONT. -- County of Brant OPP were called to a suspicious incident at an address at Ninth Concession Road in Burford Thursday evening

Around 5 p.m., two individuals were reportedly going door to door in the neighbourhood asking for gas and water.

When they arrived, officers found the vehicle that had been reported by residents, and deteremined it had been stolen from Eden, Ont.

A 25-year-old male from London and a 34-year-old male from Tillsonburg have been taken into custody without incident.

The suspect from London has been charged with:

possession of property taken by crime over $5,000 and eight counts under $5,000

two counts of credit cards taken by crime

two counts of failing to comply with probation orders

The suspect from Tillsonburg has been charged with:

possession of property taken by crime over $5,000 and three counts under $5,000

personation with intent to avoid being arrested

obstructing a peace officer

two counts of failing to comply with release orders and failing to comply with a probation officer

Both accused are scheduled to appear in court in Brantford at a later date.