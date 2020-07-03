Advertisement
Brant residents call OPP after suspicious individuals go door to door asking for gas and water
LONDON, ONT. -- County of Brant OPP were called to a suspicious incident at an address at Ninth Concession Road in Burford Thursday evening
Around 5 p.m., two individuals were reportedly going door to door in the neighbourhood asking for gas and water.
When they arrived, officers found the vehicle that had been reported by residents, and deteremined it had been stolen from Eden, Ont.
A 25-year-old male from London and a 34-year-old male from Tillsonburg have been taken into custody without incident.
The suspect from London has been charged with:
- possession of property taken by crime over $5,000 and eight counts under $5,000
- two counts of credit cards taken by crime
- two counts of failing to comply with probation orders
The suspect from Tillsonburg has been charged with:
- possession of property taken by crime over $5,000 and three counts under $5,000
- personation with intent to avoid being arrested
- obstructing a peace officer
- two counts of failing to comply with release orders and failing to comply with a probation officer
Both accused are scheduled to appear in court in Brantford at a later date.