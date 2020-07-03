MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- It was a busy night for Stratford police, one that ended in the early morning hours of Friday with the arrest of a naked man in a cemetery.

Police say they received a call around 6:30 a.m. about a nude intruder at the Avondale Cemetery who was causing a disturbance and threatening to kill the caller and a friend.

He was located by officers shortly afterward and placed under arrest.

While he refused to give his name, police still managed to quickly identify the 60-year-old Stratford man.

He is also believed to be the same male involved in complaints to police around 3 a.m. of a naked man marching down Douro Street.

The man, who police say is known to live with mental health issues, was transported to police headquarters.

He was charged with mischief over $5,000, nudity in a public place and obstructing a peace officer and issued an undertaking.

He was given a court date in September before being transported to Stratford General Hospital for medical care.

Thursday night also saw police respond to calls for a break and enter, a missing 14-year-old from Peel Region being found, multiple mental health calls, found property, and fireworks being set off near a dog park.