Boler Mountain celebrating 75th anniversary

London, Ont. -

The 2021-2022 season marks the 75th year for Boler Mountain as a "destination for outdoor adventure."

Boler is hosting a free event Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the anniversary.

The event will including activities, games, food, shopping, music and more.

New Boler 75th anniversary merchandise and limited-edition Boler Beer created with Anderson Craft Ales will be available.

COVID-19 protocols will be in effect and attendees are asked to wear a mask unless eating or drinking.