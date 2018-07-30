

CTV London





There's a collective sigh of relief in Glecoe, as the boil water advisory has been lifted for the village.

Samples taken on Monday and Tuesday both came back clean, indicating the water is safe to consume.

The advisory was issued after a water-main break Sunday night that lead to a drop in pressure.

Although the advisory has been lifted, the Middlesex-London Health Unit recommends that residents run cold water through their faucets for one minute before drinking it.

Also, hot water heaters should be drained and refilled, water softeners should be run through a regeneration cycle, and pool filters should be backwashed before changing the filter media.