Boil water advisory issued for Chippewas of the Thames

A boil water advisory has been issued for Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, including residents of the Munsee-Delaware Nation.

The advisory took effect at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say community water is not safe to drink and must be boiled before it can be used.

That applies to water being used for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, making beverages, washing babies and washing fruit and vegetables.

Water should be boiled for one minute and then cooled before use.

Residents are also being asked to conserve their water usage.

Door-to-door water distribution for affected households is expected to begin Thursday.

If anyone drinks the water and becomes ill they are advised to seek medical care as soon as possible.