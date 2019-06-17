The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Leamington Fire services responded to a report of a body located in Lake Erie.

The body was found in the water on Sunday, June 16 at approximately 9:30am in the 700 block of Point Pelee Drive, Leamington.

The forensic post mortem examination on the recovered human remains has been scheduled for June 17 in London.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.