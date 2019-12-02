LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have confirmed the body of a man found under an ATV in Exeter, Ont. last month is 23-year-old Quintin Smith of South Huron.

Police began investigating after Smith was reported missing by his family on Sept. 23.

Nearly a month later, on Oct. 21, a body was found under an ATV in a wooded area near a steep embankment alongside railway tracks in Exeter.

Huron County OPP say Smith died as a result of injuries sustained in the ATV rollover crash.

Police are also thanking the public for their help in the investigation.