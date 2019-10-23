LONDON -- Huron County OPP say they have ruled out foul play in connection with the discovery of a body in Exeter, Ont. on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but the death is not believed to be suspicious in nature. The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

The body was found lying underneath an ATV in a wooded area south of Thames Road West on Monday afternoon.

It was near a steep embankment beside a set of railroad tracks.

A post-mortem examination was completed and ruled out foul play but did not confirm the identity of the deceased.

The family of 23-year-old Quintin Smith, who was last seen near the area where the ATV was found on Sept. 21, believe the body may be his.

A family friend told CTV News on Tuesday that his family was asked to provide dental records to police.