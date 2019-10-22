EXETER, Ont. - Provincial police have opened a death investigation after a body was found under an ATV in a wooded area in Exeter.

The body was located shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in the northwest section of Exeter in the area of Thames Road.

Investigators say passersby spotted the ATV, and the police subsequently found the body underneath.

On Tuesday morning, a small crane was brought in to lift the ATV out of the wooded area.

Police are awaiting a post mortem to determine the identity of the person, and possibly a cause of death.

Police are trying to determine if the body is that of Quintin Smith. The 23-year-old was last seen at an Exeter gas station on the night of Sept. 21.

The location of the overturned ATV is less than a block from where Smith was last seen.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play in his disappearance.

Several units are involved in the investigation including the Major Crime Unit, Traffic Incident Unit, and the Coroner’s Office.

Police say it's too early to say for certain if the death is suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.

- With files from CTV London's Justin Zadorsky