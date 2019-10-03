WINGHAM, Ont. - Quintin Smith was last seen in the early morning hours of Sept. 21, carrying a gas can leaving a gas station in the north of Exeter.

A missing person investigation began two days later.

Police are now saying the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are considered “suspicious,” and have called in the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch to lead the search for answers.

"Quintin's family and friends are quite concerned for his well-being and safety as it is very out of character for him to not have contact with any of them in over a week. At this point in time, foul play cannot be ruled out," OPP Det.-Insp. Pete Liptrott said in a statement.

He added that additional resources have been brought in for the investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The 23-year-old was living in Exeter and the time of his disappearance, but has ties to Huron Park. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, a baseball hat and carrying a backpack.