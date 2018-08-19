

Transport Canada has placed vessel restrictions on the St. Clair River Sunday for the annual Port Huron Float Down.

The notice restricts vessel traffic between noon and 8 p.m. due to the expected increase in people using the river for the recreational event that has plagued emergency personnel in the past.

Transport Canada says it has exercised its authority under the Canada Marine Act to restrict the movement of vessels within the Port of Sarnia.

“Under these restrictions, no unauthorized traffic will be permitted on the Canadian side of the St. Clair River, from the Blue Water Bridge, to the upper end of Stag Island,” it states.

“Mariners are requested to adjust the timing of their transit in the area to avoid entering the safety zone during the temporary restrictions. All vessels seeking to maneuver within these waters must obtain authorization from Transport Canada.”

Last year both the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards issued a warning to people to avoid the annual event.

The Coast Guard cited factors including a fast moving current, a large number of participants, a lack of lifejackets, water temperature, and limited rescue resources as the reason for their concerns.

In 2016, high winds and a heavy downpour led to some 1,500 participants inadvertently landing on the Canadian side around Sarnia.

Due to the weather that year many floaters needed assistance from Sarnia down to Corunna.

A massive effort was needed to rescue the floaters and transport some back to the U.S.

Agencies involved with the assistance included Sarnia police, fire, Lambton EMS, OPP, Canada Customs and Border Agency, RCMP, Coast Guard, Sarnia Transit, and fire personnel from various chemical plants. Members of the general public also offered assistance.

The RCMP also issued an alert this weekend for U.S. citizens to bring identificaiton with them in case this happens again.