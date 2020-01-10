Blaze destroys Mount Brydges duplex
Smoke billows from a house fire in Mount Brydges, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Source: Julie Lee)
MOUNT BRYDGES, ONT. -- A fire in a multi-unit century home in Mount Brydges has caused in excess of $500,000 in damage.
The blaze broke shortly before 6 p.m. on Adelaide Road, one of the main thoroughfares in the Middlesex County village.
Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Chief Brian George says all occupants in the duplex were unharmed.
A friend says two of the tenants noticed the start of the fire just as they were returning home. The other tenants responded to smoke alarms, according to George.
Unfortunately, a dog died in the basement of one of the units.
A police cruiser was guarding the scene Friday morning, as the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office began an investigation at 11 a.m. to determine the cause.
Strathroy-Caradoc police are assisting with the investigation.
It was a challenging blaze to fight, George says, as it spread quickly, “The fire got into the walls and went straight up. It did breach the roof and went from side-to-side within the building.”
One bright spot in the aftemath of the blaze was the return of a family pet.
CTV News noted social media posts saying a black and white kitten named Calu had gone missing during the fire.
While filming at the scene, Calu was spotted and CTV News notified a friend of a young couple impacted by the blaze.
With the assistance of a neighbour the cat is now back with the couple.