Beloved Huron County pastor identified as man killed in crash

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Those who knew him are remembering Reverend Matthew George after he died in a collision near Dashwood, Ont. on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to Bronson Line between Pepper Road and MacDonald Road around noon for a head-on collision involving a pickup and an SUV.

George, 52, later died in hospital while the 35-year-old SUV driver was also taken to hospital, but no details on those injuries have been released.

He has been identified as the reverend to six of the congregations of the Lake Huron Catholic Family of Parishes, including St. Boniface and St. Peter.

A post on the Facbook page of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Zurich offers condolences and describes 'Father Matt' as a beloved colleague and friend who was funny, entertaining, brilliant and an advocate for social justice.

In another post, Haskett Funeral Homes says he was a man who made a difference in the lives of many families.

