Bat in the region tests positive for rabies
Southwestern Public Health is warning that a bat in the region has tested positive for rabies.
Found in Dutton-Dunwich, the bat was sent for testing after two people were potentially exposed to the saliva of the bat.
“If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, the first step is to wash the wound right away with soap and water. The second step is to seek medical attention. The third step is to report all animal bites to your local public health unit so that we can investigate and assess the risk of rabies transmission,” said Program Manager for Environmental Health Amy Pavletic
According to public health, the people are receiving rabies post-exposure prophylaxis which will prevent them from contracting the virus.
Rabies is a viral disease that is spread through the saliva of an infected animal.
It affects an animal’s brain and eventually leads to death.
Although the risk of rabies is extremely low, humans exposed to the virus, usually through a bite or scratch from an infected animal, require treatment to avoid death.
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Job losses and killer robots: The 'Godfather of AI' describes plenty to fear, but there may be room for hope
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
Canadian player racially abused online in wake of 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina
Canada's impressive performance in a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Argentina at Copa America has come at a cost.
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
BREAKING One person dead, three injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan, Ont. home: police
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting at a home in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
Golf updates scorecard rule by allowing extra 15 minutes to fix errors and avoid disqualification
The temptation would be to refer to a change in the scorecard procedure as the 'Jordan Rule,' only because Jordan Spieth was the most recent example. Players now have an additional 15 minutes to correct their scorecard before it is deemed to have been returned.
Skin cancer signs: How can you tell if a suspicious spot is serious?
Doctors say changes in the skin are normal as you age, from spots of various colours to dark streaks in nails. But sometimes, they're not innocuous.
University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW
The University of Waterloo has issued a trespass notice to Occupy UW, saying they need to move off campus immediately.
Third suspect charged in kidnapping and murder of Kitchener, Ont. man
A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Kitchener, Ont. man.
Region of Waterloo to build emergency shelter in downtown Kitchener
A new permanent emergency shelter is coming to downtown Kitchener.
Man arrested for chasing someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete: WPS
Windsor police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly chased someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete.
-
Crash causes road closure in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. McKays Line is currently closed between Scane Road and Howard Road as officers investigate the incident.
Disturbing details revealed at convicted killer's sentencing for Meaford man's death
Matthew McQuarrie pleaded guilty and was handed a life sentence for the murder of Emerson Sprung after the 25-year-old man's remains were found at a Meaford cemetery in May 2020.
Lengthy road closures in east Barrie neighbourhood as construction begins
Construction in an east Barrie neighbourhood will result in lengthy road closures, with delays and detours anticipated.
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
EXCLUSIVE ‘We were in danger’: Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
Two people facing charges in hate-motivated vandalism incident in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say
Two people are facing charges in connection to alleged hate-motivated vandalism at a Barrhaven home, according to Ottawa police. Police launched an investigation on June 7 after receiving an online report about an incident at a home on Maynooth Court.
Ottawa D-Day veteran Roly Armitage dies at age 99
An Ottawa D-Day veteran has died just weeks after the 80th anniversary of Canadian soldiers landing on Juno Beach in Normandy, France.
Here's how to take advantage of the market conditions to buy home
The decrease in the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate has helped buyers gain more confidence in the real estate market, but an Ottawa real estate broker says uncertainty remains an issue leaving some buyers skeptical.
BREAKING One person dead, three injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan, Ont. home: police
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting at a home in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
This 16-year-old is U of T's youngest graduate since at least 1979
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Homelessness: Quebec, Ottawa announce $115 million for emergency housing in Montreal
The federal and Quebec governments have announced nearly $60 million a year for the next two years to get unhoused Montrealers a roof over their heads.
Quebec social services minister wants to expand mental health services in clinics
To tackle mental health waiting lists, Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant plans to expand access to psychologists in CLSCs and introduce walk-in services.
Maritimers celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day
Saint John Indigenous Day celebrations began with a sunrise ceremony and sacred fire at dawn before a flag raising, drumming procession, and traditional dance performance.
Gas-powered bicycle involved in fatal incident in Tupperville anonymously returned to family: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP continues to look for witnesses in connection with a fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., after police say the bike was anonymously returned to the man's family.
Bridgewater, N.S., trail bridge closed due to fire
A bridge trail in Bridgewater, N.S., is closed due to a fire on Thursday night.
Court case of man charged in homicides of Carman family adjourned to July
The court case of a Manitoba man accused of killed five family members, including his own children, has been adjourned for another month.
North End home engulfed in smoke and flames: WFPS
A North End home went up in flames on Friday morning, leaving the house with severe damage.
Special delivery: Postman delivers letter to Winnipeg home from the Galapagos Islands
People around the world are getting surprise visits from a postman delivering messages all the way from the Galapagos Islands.
'It can happen anywhere': Calgary mayor commits to critical look at water infrastructure
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wants other municipalities to come together to learn all they can from the city's water crisis, which she said could happen anywhere in Canada.
Alberta NDP bid farewell to Rachel Notley; Jagmeet Singh to speak at fundraiser
Alberta's New Democratic Party is bidding farewell tonight to outgoing Leader Rachel Notley.
The summer season is kicking off with warm temperatures, sunshine and a chance of thunderstorms for parts of Alberta on Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dead in crash on James Mowatt Trail
A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Sherwood Park's Wye Road
A Sherwood Park man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sherwood Park's Wye Road Thursday evening.
Oilers embracing Edmonton's playoff fever: 'The excitement's high'
Mattias Ekholm got off the plane and headed to the pitch. After the long journey from Florida to Edmonton — including a refuelling stop — the Oilers defenceman went to watch his son's soccer game Wednesday evening.
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
North Vancouver university campuses closed due to 'targeted, specific security threat'
Two university campuses in North Vancouver are closed Friday after administrators say a student received a violent threat from another student.
Drivers remain in hospital, witness sought following crash in Nanaimo, B.C.
Two people remain in hospital Friday after a serious crash in Nanaimo, B.C., was caused when a wrong-way driver collided with a transport truck earlier this week, according to police.