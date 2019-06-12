

Scott Miller, CTV London





Firefighters were called to a barn fire on Glenannon Road, north of Wingham, Ont. around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, what appears to be a 'bank barn' - a barn built into the side of a hill - was engulfed in flames.

Crews from Wingham, Blyth and Teeswater trucked in water from nearby Wingham to try and extinguish the fire.

A section of Glenannon Road, between Jeffrary Road and Gilmore Line, was expected to remain closed for a few hours as crews truck in water to try and fully put out the fire.

It’s unknown at this time if any animals perished or any equipment was destroyed in the blaze.