A tick in Saugeen Shores, Ont. has tested positive for the bacteria that causes Lyme Disease.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has confirmed the presence of the bacteria.

So far this year there have been three confirmed cases of Lyme Disease in humans in Grey and Bruce counties, only one of which was locally acquired.

Lyme Disease is spread by the bite of an infected black-legged tick, and the risk increases the longer the tick is attached.

The health unit says if a person is bitten, ticks should be removed from the with a pair of fine-tip tweezers and sent to the health unit for testing.