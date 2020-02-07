LONDON, ONT. -- Scott Milne, a well-respected London bodybuilder who "devoted his life to fitness" has died at 45.

Milne died unexpectedly of a stroke at his home on Saturday, according to a notice from Harris Funeral Home.

He is being remembered by his family as, "a gentle giant with a huge heart...He loved animals...He was a strong advocate for mental health and courageously shared his own personal struggles."



(Scott Milne / Facebook)

A Muscle Insider profile of Milne lists high rankings in nearly a dozen bodybuilding competitions during his time as a professional with the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness.

In addition to being a competitive bodybuilder through the late 90s and early 2000s, he also performed for a season on the gladiator-style American TV-series Battle Dome, where he was known as 'The Moose.'

Those in the bodybuilding industry are also sharing their thoughts on Milne.

Retired U.S. bodybuilder Dave Palumbo took to YouTube to talk about Milne, saying he was, "Just a nice guy...one of this guys that bodybuilding was his life."