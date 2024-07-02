LONDON
London

    • Aylmer Police investigate theft of a pride flag

    (Source: mbolina/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Early on Friday morning, police in Aylmer were called to a residence on Beech Street regarding a reported theft.

    Late on Thursday, two men were spotted in the area ripping down a pride flag, and running east on Beech Street.

    One man was shirtless, in black shorts and a ball cap, the other was wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

    Police continue to investigate.

