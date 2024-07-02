Aylmer Police investigate theft of a pride flag
Early on Friday morning, police in Aylmer were called to a residence on Beech Street regarding a reported theft.
Late on Thursday, two men were spotted in the area ripping down a pride flag, and running east on Beech Street.
One man was shirtless, in black shorts and a ball cap, the other was wearing black shorts and a white shirt.
Police continue to investigate.
