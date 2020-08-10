LONDON, ONT -- Strathroy-Caradoc Police are looking for a male suspect in what they are calling an attempted murder after two men showed up at hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the two men were shot in an alley in downtown Strathroy on Sunday evening.

They showed up at hospital around 6:30 p.m. with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to London hospital where one was released and the other was kept for observation.

The shooting took place in an alley off Frank Street.

Police do not believe the incident was random.

The suspect in the attempted murder is described as a white man, between 22 and 25 years old, 5’5”, 130 pounds, black hair, and no shirt.

He was last seen running northbound along Frank Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (519) 245-1250.