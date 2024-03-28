Assault involving a wrench leads to charges in Woodstock
Assault charges have been laid in Woodstock after an incident involving a wrench.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a “physical altercation” in progress in the area of Devonshire Avenue and Vansittart Avenue.
According to police, a 20-year-old person kicked several vehicles in a parking lot.
A 50-year-old witness confronted the suspect and their 19-year-old friend with a wrench, at which point a fight broke out.
The witness was transported to hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
A 20 year-old from Woodstock has been charged with five counts of mischief under $5,000, one count of assault, one count of assault a peace officer and one count of obstruct peace officer.
The 19-year-old and 50-year-old, both residents of Woodstock, are each facing a charge of assault with a weapon.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Nonsense:' Doug Ford slams lawsuits filed by Ontario school boards against social media platforms
Premier Doug Ford says that lawsuits launched by four Ontario school boards against a trio of social media platforms are “nonsense” and risk becoming a distraction to the work that really matters.
Several flight attendants from Pakistan have gone missing after landing in Canada
Multiple flight attendants from Pakistan International Airlines have abandoned their jobs and are believed to have sought asylum in Canada in the past year and a half, a spokesperson for the government-owned airline says.
Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
King Charles calls for acts of friendship in first public remarks since Kate's cancer diagnosis
King Charles III gave public remarks for Maundy Thursday, addressing the importance of acts of friendship, following his and Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnoses.
A dog and a bird formed an unlikely friendship. Their separation has infuriated followers
Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy’s owners announced that the animals had been separated.
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 mm among weather alerts in effect for 7 provinces
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 millimetres, air quality advisories and other alerts have been issued for seven Canadian provinces, according to the latest forecasts.
Gangs netting up to US$3 trillion a year as Southeast Asia human trafficking becomes a global crisis, Interpol says
Human trafficking-fuelled fraud is exploding in Southeast Asia with organized crime rings raking in close to US$3 trillion in illicit revenue annually, the head of Interpol has said in comments that reveal the huge profits being earned by cartels.
Robotic police dog shot multiple times, credited with avoiding potential bloodshed
A robotic dog named Roscoe is being thanked by state police in Massachusetts for helping avert a tragedy involving a person barricaded in a home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.