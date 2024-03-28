Assault involving a wrench leads to charges in Woodstock

Assault charges have been laid in Woodstock after an incident involving a wrench.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a “physical altercation” in progress in the area of Devonshire Avenue and Vansittart Avenue.

According to police, a 20-year-old person kicked several vehicles in a parking lot.

A 50-year-old witness confronted the suspect and their 19-year-old friend with a wrench, at which point a fight broke out.

The witness was transported to hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A 20 year-old from Woodstock has been charged with five counts of mischief under $5,000, one count of assault, one count of assault a peace officer and one count of obstruct peace officer.

The 19-year-old and 50-year-old, both residents of Woodstock, are each facing a charge of assault with a weapon.