One person dead following five vehicle collision in Port Dover

Norfolk OPP say they were on the scene of a five vehicle collision on Blueline Road in Port Dover on Saturday evening at around 6:00 p.m.

The collision on Blueline Road at Highway 6 involved three motorcycles, one pickup truck, and an SUV.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, with another transported to hospital with serious injuries, and a third person transported with minor injuries.

On Friday OPP estimated that there were approximately 100,000 people in town for the thirteenth annual Friday the 13th motorcycle rally.

The road reopened overnight at around 2:00 a.m.