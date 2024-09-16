LONDON
London

    • 91 year old dies after crash between scooter and SUV

    OPP are investigating in Goderich after an elderly man died following a crash between an SUV and a mobility scooter. Sept. 16, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) OPP are investigating in Goderich after an elderly man died following a crash between an SUV and a mobility scooter. Sept. 16, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Share

    An elderly Goderich resident has died after a crash between an SUV and a mobility scooter.

    Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, first responders were sent to the intersection of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street after getting a 911 call about a collision.

    When they arrived, crews found that the operator of an electric mobility scooter was seriously injured. The person was taken by ambulance to hospital where the 91 year old was later pronounced deceased.

    There is no word on how the crash happened and OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information should contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News