91 year old dies after crash between scooter and SUV
An elderly Goderich resident has died after a crash between an SUV and a mobility scooter.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, first responders were sent to the intersection of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street after getting a 911 call about a collision.
When they arrived, crews found that the operator of an electric mobility scooter was seriously injured. The person was taken by ambulance to hospital where the 91 year old was later pronounced deceased.
There is no word on how the crash happened and OPP say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
