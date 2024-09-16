LONDON
    • Several charges laid after two-vehicle crash in Huron County

    Three people were sent to hospital over the weekend, one of them airlifted to London, after a crash near Exeter.

    Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to Hern Line at Thames Road in the Municipality of South Huron.

    According to police, the two-vehicle crash happened after a 28-year-old driver from London didn’t stop at a stop sign, and was charged with failing to stop, a well as three other offences from the Highway Traffic Act and Insurance Act.

    All injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

    At the scene, police also charged two other drivers for ignoring the road closure signs and driving on the closed highway.

