LONDON, ONT. -- About 100 aspiring young astronauts learned all about space at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Tuesday.

The Grade Nine students were taking part in the Canadian Space Agency's Junior Astronauts initiative.

The program aims to get "students excited about the cosmos by showcasing all of the different ways they can be involve in and enriched by planetary and space exploration," according to a media release.

Faculty and staff from Western University's Institute for Earth and Space Exploration and Faculty of Education were on hand to lead the program.